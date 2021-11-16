Warriors Senior Jalen Quinn makes it official with Loyola University

By Lenny Sementi

Warrior basketball standout Jalen Quinn made it official this past Wednesday, November 10, signing on the dotted line committing to Loyola University Chicago. He had orally committed in late August and made it official with his signature. The all-stater has one more season in the black and gold before trading it in for the maroon and gold of the Ramblers.

Assistant Coach Drew Valentine took over the reins of the Ramblers in late March following the departure of head coach Porter Moser. Valentine was part of Quinn’s recruitment early on and built a solid relationship with the talented senior and didn’t slow down after becoming head coach making Quinn one of his top priorities.

He had numerous offers from around the country including power five Northwestern out of the Big Ten, DePaul out of the Big East, and Virginia Tech out of ACC but opted for the Ramblers joining a very small group of Warriors to play at the NCAA Division 1 level and the only scholar shipped directly out of high school.

Loyola has been making a big splash as of late making a Cinderella run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018 after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. They struck gold in the MVC again last spring and continued a late season run, knocking off the top seeded Illini in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Quinn, one of the top prospects in the state enters his senior campaign 96 points shy of Tuscola’s all time scoring mark set by Nick Bates in 2016. The future Rambler has 1,502 points entering his final season and that’s with a COVID shortened junior season. He averaged 24 points per game last year and if that holds true he could break the record during Tuscola’s fourth skirmish of the season versus Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at home on December 7. If not then or earlier in the year look for it to happen on Friday December 10 versus Illinois University of High at historic TCHS Gymnasium.

“As a program we are incredibly happy for Jalen signing with Loyola,” stated Warrior bench boss Justin Quinn. “From the culture, to the style of play, to the relationships developed, it’s an absolute great fit. They’ve had tremendous success the last several years and have a roster this year with high expectations but our losing several key components at the end of the season so Jalen should have opportunities to step in and contribute.”

Trade in your black for maroon and keep the gold a few times next season and take a trip north to see Quinn play at the highest level. The Ramblers will also make appearances at Illinois State, Bradley and Indiana State during MVC regular season play.