Tuscola Warriors boys and girl’s golf teams primed for the future

By Lenny Sementi

Both Tuscola’s boys and girl’s golf teams are looking to the future after a successful fall season. Coaches Angela Gough (boys) and Nolan Woller (girls) both were hired late in the year and hit the ground running with practice rounds in late summer and early fall which paid long term dividends by the end of the season. Both squads produced underclassmen sectional qualifiers and Woller’s group collected Central Illinois conference as well.

Leading the way on the boys side were seniors Landon Banta and Thomas Brown. Banta resided in the two hole, scoring in every match for coach Gough while taking home medalist honors a few times for the Warriors. Brown, new to the sport this year, scored in eight matches erasing six strokes off his scoring average from start to finish.

Void of juniors it was sophomore Brayden Gough as a sophomore that led the way in scoring average. The second year player continued to lower his score as the season progressed and was playing his best golf at the end of the year advancing to the IHSA sectional level. He scored in every match as Tuscola’s number one was a near miss at the conference meet coming up just one spot and two shots short of all league honors and collected the teams MVP award with a scoring average of 45. Classmate Christopher Atwater delivered in eight of the twelve meets during the season and will be looked upon next year to join with Gough in leading the squad.

A pair of freshmen Jacob Waugh and Kade Wilcox rounded out the team. Waugh found consistency as the year wore on and came on strong at the end scoring in the last nine matches earning him the Most Improved Player award at the sports banquet. Wilcox signed on late but impressed at times and should be in the mix next season for coach Gough.

“I am very proud of the season the boys had,” stated the coach. “They grew as a team and improved throughout. We will miss both Landon and Thomas next year. With this young group I am really looking forward to our summer training program and our improvement next season.”

Makenna Fiscus was the most decorated player in the program. The junior built on her successful sophomore campaign where she was the medalist at the CIC meet. This season she collected the teams MVP award, All conference honors once more taking third at the CIC tournament and advanced to the sectional level for the third straight season. Her best nine hole round was at regionals where she carded a 42 on the back nine en-route to a 91 to finish fourth individually.

Classmate Marley Good was right on her heels. The third year player fired her best nine hole round in the postseason as well, moved on to sectionals taking ninth individually and finished sixth overall at the CIC tourney. Another junior Molly Macaulay was next up in the three hole for coach Woller. She took home the Most Improved award and the Warrior Spirit award at the end of year banquet and should be a big asset next year.

Sophomore Addyson Ring and freshman Isabelle Sturts and Jocelyn Ford rounded out the squad. Ring scored for the team in all but two meets and erased six strokes for her scoring average during the year. Ford also found her way onto the team scorecard more than a few times. With a good summer both her and Struts could make big strides for a team that could be one of the best in the area.

“I’m extremely proud of how our ladies performed this year,” stated Woller. “We weren’t able to get a lot of time together before the season started but I thought they improved on a daily basis. They met a lot of the goals I had set for them. I think with our full team at regional’s we would have advanced to the sectionals as a group but we were missing a few key players due to COVID. I’m really excited about next year with three seniors to lead the way.”