Tuscola High School Warrior volleyball adapts during tough season

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Lydia Miller’s squad was both experienced and inexperienced at the same time consisting of five seniors three of which owned extensive varsity floor time. Beyond that point it was a young group with numerous juniors and sophomores finding their fit into the rotation showing growing pains at times.

Throw into that a revolving roster on any given night due to COVID quarantines, which challenged the teams overall cohesiveness. The road blocks though difficult were stepping stones at times as the Lady Warriors adapted and overcame led by senior twin towers at the net Amelia Bosch and Kate Dean.

“Our line-up was fluid throughout the season because of quarantine. This made it difficult for us to really get in sync with one another,” stated the coach. “That was probably the most challenging aspect of the season this year and our record reflected it.”

The dynamic duo found their way onto Warrior all time top lists at the end of their careers both landing on the single season kill chart. Dean landed fourth all time with 194 kills this year while Bosch now occupies the spot right behind her with 177 kills to her credit in 2021. Dean the squads MVP and Offensive award winner is second on the single season blocks list with 61 while Bosch is seventh with 46 blocks and earned the Serving Award moving to eighth on the single season ace list with 32. Dean, a first Team All CIC performer, also did some damage in the back row finding her way to the tenth spot on the dig list with 150.

Setting them up was classmate Kerri Pierce who dispersed 369 assists good enough for third most all time. Maddie Stahler and Reagan Wyrich rounded out the senior class adding a little bit of everything to the mix. Stahler produced 19 assists, 34 kills, six blocks and 48 digs and also took home the Warrior Spirit award. Wyrich won the Defensive Award diving her way to a team-best 180 digs good enough for fourth on the all time single season list winning coach Miller’s Pancake Award.

Juniors Anna Rauguth and Mia Hausmann provided some punch at the service line and the back row combining for 22 aces and 114 digs. Hausmann and Dean took home Pizza Awards for aggressive serves or hits that knocked the opposition off their feet when trying to make a play. Sophomore’s Sydney Moss and Zoey Thomason spent a lot of time on the varsity floor ending the year with 26 and 41 kills respectively and will look to fill the void on the front row left by Bosch and Dean.

“This year the only returning players with varsity experience were our seniors. This opened the door for sophomores and juniors to get opportunities for playing time,” commented Miller. “They were able to grow and develop into much better players. Their court sense is better and they were able to step up to the challenge set by the seniors. This will help them a great deal in the next couple of years.”