Stephen A. Douglas discuss equal suffrage at November meeting

The Mattoon ICRR Depot CCHS Museum Galleries was the November meeting place for the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, NSDAR where an exhibit for the 100th Anniversary of the Equal Suffrage Amendment (giving women the right to vote) is located. Our speaker (pictured at left) was Carolyn Cloyd (originally from Arcola), who, with Stephen A. Thompson, researched and wrote a treatise on the Women’s Rights Movement 1848-1919, nationally and locally. Her talk focused on the 70-year national struggle of many, many dedicated American women. It was interesting to learn that Illinois automobile tours were organized during the 1910’s to educate people all over our state about Equal Suffrage; the Chautaqua at Patterson Springs in Douglas County was one of their stops.

November is the time when we especially remember our veterans and their sacrifices to defend our country. This year our chapter also remembered the Revolutionary War Patriots who were ordinary men and women who were committed and determined to forge a democracy within a republic.