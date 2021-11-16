East Prairie’s seventh grade girls basketball team moves to Regionals

By Kendra Hennis

St. Matthew

Seventh Grade

Following the game, Coach Beth Pugh said, “the seventh grade had a really close game with St. Matthew on Monday, November 8. It was a tight game for all four quarters. The girls played hard and ended up losing 16-15.

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match up, the Hornets put up a tough fight but were ultimately defeated 27-25. Chloe Fowler led the team with eight points, Phoebe Wilkins followed with six, Reese Davis and Amaryiah Banda each added five, and Lilly Kurtz scored one point.

After the game, Coach Pugh stated, “We did not start the game out strong and this came back to hurt us. We lost by two points, 27-25 in overtime. I am really proud of the girls for regrouping and never giving up.”

Salt Fork

Seventh Grade

On Tuesday, the Hornets traveled to Salt Fork, where they were defeated 27-10. Kinzie Cleland led the team with seven points, Sicily Moss contributed two, and Abbey Meyer added one point.

Coach Pugh noted after the game, “Salt Fork is a really fundamentally sound team. Our seventh grade played really hard, but we were out matched.”

Eighth Grade

During the eighth grade match, the team was defeated 33-10. Chloe Fowler led with six points and Cailin Munson and Kady Cler each contributed two points to the total.

Following the match up, Coach Pugh said, “The eighth grade played against one of the best defensive teams we have seen this year. We may have gotten beat by 23 points, but late in the third quarter it was a six-point game. These types of games will only make us better.”

Villa Grove

Seventh Grade

On November 11, the girls traveled to Villa Grove where they defeated the Blue Devils 39-0. Sicily Moss led the girls with ten points, Montserrat Xolo and Sawyer Cleland each contributed eight, and Kinzie Cleland followed with six. Makenzie Spencer additionally provided three points to the team, as well as Addie Presson and Abbey Meyer who added two points each.

After the match up, Coach Pugh said, “Our defensive pressure was too much for the younger Villa Grove team. It was great to see so many of our team members get to score.”

Eighth Grade

During the eighth grade match up, the Hornets defeated the Blue Devils 30-14. Chloe Fowler led the team with nine points, Phoebe Wilkins followed with eight, Lilly Kurtz and Kady Cler each added four points, and Amaryiah Banda contributed two points.

Coach Pugh added following the game that, “The eighth grade played really strong against Villa Grove. We held Villa Grove to six points until the late fourth quarter. Chloe Fowler and Phoebe Wilkins had a really, really good game offensively and defensively. Amaryiah Banda had another great defensive game.”

The seventh grade have been seeded second in the seventh grade regional tournament. They will play St. Joe on Saturday, November 20 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Joe Middle School.