Marilyn Ann Cook, 78, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:29 a.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

Marilyn was born on March 16, 1943 in rural Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Lionel and Edna Harrison Lewis. She married Ralph Eugene Cook on August 8, 1960 in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2001.

Survivors include her son: Steve (Debbie) Cook and daughter: Sue (Larry) Carter both of Tuscola, 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Joyce Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters, three nephews and two nieces.

Marilyn formerly worked as a sales clerk at Sears, D & M Discount and Four Seasons. She retired from Tuscola National Bank where she worked as a teller.

She was a member of the Tuscola First Baptist Church. Marilyn loved Christmas, spending time with her grandchildren and other family members, making wood crafts and preparing family dinners.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Arthur Home for providing excellent care to Marilyn during her stay there.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Tuscola First Baptist Church.

