David Nissley, 88 years, five months, five days, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Arthur, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 12, 2021, 11 a.m. at Forest Glen Health Campus in Springfield, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Penn Station in Arthur, Illinois with Pastors Larry Rocke and Luke Goss officiating. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m the same day. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

David was born June 8, 1933 in Thomas, Oklahoma, the son of Ira and Barbara (Schlabach) Nissley and grew up in Kalona, IA. He completed two years of 1W service (alternative to military service) at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Chicago.

He married Edna J. Herschberger on October 20, 1955. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 66 years and 23 days.

He is survived by his wife and three children – Lavern Nissley and his wife, Ronda, of Springfield, Ohio; Ken Nissley and his wife, Terri, of Greenfield, Indiana; Karen Myers and her husband, Gordon, of Dripping Springs, Texas; five grandchildren and one step grandchild; three great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren and two step great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Ada; 3 sisters, Irene Bender, Ellen Nissley, Bertha Helmuth; one brother, Eli Nissley; three stepsisters, Ruth Miller, Wilma Mast, Susan Beachy; two step brothers, Alvin Yoder and Simon Yoder.

While living in Goshen, Indiana David and his family attended Mt. Joy Conservative Mennonite Church. In Arthur, they attended Sunnyside Mennonite Church. After moving to Springfield, Ohio they have been attending Westside Christian Community Church.

Davis and Edna served one year of voluntary service through Rosedale Mennonite Missions in Arkansas, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Bethel Camp, Kentucky.

While living in Arthur, before he was blinded with macular degeneration, David very much enjoyed making all kinds of marble rollers and a variety of items made out of wood. He especially loved using his lathe, which also constructed.

In lieu of memorials, the family requests that gifts be given to Sunnyside Mennonite Church for their rebuilding fund.