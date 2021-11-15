Christine Brannin, 84, formerly of Arthur and Atwood, IL, passed away at 9:35 a.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthcare Center, Mattoon, IL

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Brannin was born on April 6, 1937 in Fithian, IL, the daughter of James A. and Donnie L. Doolin Hogue. She married Earl L. Brannin on January 21, 1956 in Penfield, IL. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2001.

Survivors include two sons: Randy Lee Brannin of Waskom, TX, Ronney Wayne Brannin of Humboldt, two daughters: Cathy Dallyn Brewer of Arcola and Patricia Ann Brannin of Decatur, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother: Billy Hogue of Ohio and sister: Imogene Kincaid of KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Mrs. Brannin was a homemaker. She loved to play the piano, sing and read her Bible.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.