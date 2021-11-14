Ruth E. Schweighart was a kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on Friday, November 12, at Carle Hospital in Urbana with her children by her side.

Ruth was born Nov. 25, 1932, in rural White Heath, Illinois to Edmund and Henrietta (Jarboe) Schumacher, the second of six children. She attended many of the schools in the Pesotum and Tolono area, graduating from the newly-established Unity High School in 1950, part of the first class to do so.

Ruth married John R. Schweighart, the love of her life, on May 3, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pesotum, Illinois. John preceded her in death, and their family takes solace knowing they are together again.

Ruth is survived by her and John’s three children, Roger (Karen) Schweighart of Camargo, Peggy (Bill) Mayer of Champaign, and Ken (Beneta) Schweighart of Savoy; six grandchildren, John (Amber) Schweighart, Matthew (Jacque) Schweighart, Michelle Mayer, Greg (Jodi) Schweighart, Eric (Ashley) Schweighart, Katie (Steve) Peternell; twelve great grandchildren, Ella, Will, Caroline, Andrew, Josie, Luke, Henry, Isabelle, Nathan, Hudson, Grace, and Barrett; sister, Phyllis Schweighart, sisters-in-law, Kay Schumacher and Shirley Schweighart; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, siblings John Schumacher, Peter Schumacher, Janice (Schumacher) Godsell, and Diana (Schumacher) Hettinger.

Along with homemaking, Ruth worked alongside her husband in their farming operation. They resided on a farm west of Pesotum until 1958, then moved southeast of Camargo and farmed there until their retirement in 1994 – after bringing in 42 harvests. Many may remember seeing her making “quick” trips between the fields and the grain elevator in Camargo.

Family was a blessing Ruth appreciated every day. She spent countless hours attending sporting events, concerts, plays, and any activities in which her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were involved. Her encouragement will be remembered fondly.

She was also an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was part of the Altar and Rosary Society. There she also participated for many years with a quilting group, a hobby that was a life-long passion taught to her by her mother. Ruth also believed strongly in being a part of her local community, serving on the Camargo Township Library Board, with the Hugo Jolly Bunch, and in a myriad of ways throughout her years.

A private, family visitation and funeral mass will be held to celebrate Ruth’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ruth by doing a good deed in your community or making a memory with a loved one, as she spent so much time doing.

For those who would like to make a monetary donation, contributions can be made in Ruth’s memory to Villa Grove High School’s John and Ruth Schweighart Scholarship Fund (via Villa Grove State Bank) or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church