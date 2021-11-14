Karen May Jarrett, 67, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at the Bement Health Care Center, Bement, IL

Services celebrating her life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Kent Conover officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Karen was born on June 23, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jack Holt and Donna Groche Cole.

Survivors include her children: Shelly, Dwayne, Darcy and Danyiel, grandchildren: Tyler, Alison, Austin, Sara, Makayela, Keira, Brett, Draven, Quentin, Jaelynn, Colby, Charlize and Peyten, great-granddaughters: Nevaeh, Elliana, Olivia and Jerzee, great-grandsons: Cooper and Corbin, sisters: Diane Price and Sharon (Roy) Forshee and brother: Danny “Dan” Cole.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Rex and Larry Holt.

Karen was as a CNA, waitress at the Red Barn and she worked as an office assistant for Dr. Bill Hemmer for 15 years.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

She loved spending time with her family, reading her Bible, writing in her journal and helping others.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com