Anthony J. Gazzoli, 57, of Oakland passed away peacefully on Friday (Nov. 12, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Tony was born on April 4, 1964, in Tuscola, to Nick and Joan (Hudson) Gazzoli.

He is survived by the love of his life, Marsha Wright; one brother, Nick (Kristy) Gazzoli; one aunt, Mary Davidson; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Joan Gazzoli.

In 1982, Tony was a proud graduate of Newman High School; he loved that he was a Redskin. He would go on to attend Parkland College and graduate with an associate degree in construction technology. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after working for them for 29 years.

Tony was a very caring and compassionate man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need but would never ask for anything in return. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors and loved being around nature. He also enjoyed getting together with his friends and drinking coffee in their coffee club. Tony will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Brandon Wright officiating. Burial followed in Newman Cemetery. A visitation was held two hours prior to the funeral service (noon to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation