Wanda Lou Ash, 80 of Hume died at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday November 3, 2021, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.

Wanda was born Sept 9, 1941, in Terre Haute, Indiana. She is survived by four brothers and five sisters Gilbert (Sue) Ash of Broadlands, James Ash of Danville, David Ash of Urbana, and Edward (Kaye) Ash of Hume, Katherine Vosburg of Texas, Dorothy Deal of Florida, Elizabeth (Ron) Crouse of Kentucky, Elaine (Joe) Porter of Metcalf and Linda Witt of Hume. One sister-in-law Linda Johnson of Florida. And several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Wanda just celebrated her 80th birthday and that amazed her. She was so strong but yet so weak and so outspoken but genuine. She was the caretaker from the word go. She took care of her brothers while working on the farm and her parents until the day they died. She also cared for her nieces and nephews when they were little. When her brothers went off to serve in the military, she got to see them off and welcomed them home. Her enjoyment was living the good life of farming, walking, gardening, cooking, and decorating for the holidays. She always enjoyed her outings with her special sister Linda.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Russell Ash and Mary King Ash, two brothers Joe Ash and Robert Ash, two sisters in laws Judy Ash and Phyllis Ash and 2 brother in laws Phillip Witt and Harry Vosburg.

A celebration of life will be held Nov 21, 2021 , at the Hume Community Center at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Gene Creek officiating. There will be a luncheon following for family and friends. Memorials may be made to the Edgar County 4H. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.IllianaCremationSociety.com .