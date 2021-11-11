Patricia Huffaker Beeson, age 75 of Boerne, Texas passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois

She was born August 15, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late James and Mary Jean Huffaker of Chrisman, Illinois. She was previously married to James Beeson of Tuscola, Illinois.

Patricia graduated from Scottland High School in 1964 and received her Bachelor of Education degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1968. She was a teacher, and long-time resident of Tuscola and Chrisman, Illinois; as well as San Diego, California, and Boerne, Texas.

She is survived by her son, Scott Beeson, daughter-in-law Anne Beeson, and grandson James Beeson of Peoria, Arizona.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Jean; and her daughter Michelle Beeson also passed on the same day.

Donations may be made to her daughter Michelle’s former school district specialist teacher’s fund in Del Mar, California at the following link: https://dmsef.org