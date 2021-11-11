Michelle D. Beeson

Michelle Diane Beeson, age 51 of Boerne, Texas passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home.

She was born October 14, 1969 in Paris, Illinois, the daughter of James Beeson of Tuscola, Illinois, and the late Patricia Huffaker Beeson of Boerne, Texas.

Michelle graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1987 and received her Bachelor of Arts in Music degree from Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1992; and a Master of Arts in Church Music in 1995, also from Oral Roberts University. She completed her elementary teacher licensure program in 2006 at Saint Mary-of-the- Woods College, and subsequently became a substitute teacher in Edgar Country, Illinois; followed by an elementary school music teacher in Del Mar, California and Boerne, Texas. Michelle also taught private music lessons for many years.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, James and Debbie Beeson, of Tuscola, Illinois, and her brother Scott Beeson, sister-in-law Anne Beeson, and nephew James Beeson of Peoria, Arizona.

Michelle is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Huffaker Beeson, who passed on the same day.

Donations may be made to Michelle’s former school district specialist teacher’s fund in Del Mar, California at the following link: https://dmsef.org