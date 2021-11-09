Tuscola receives positive feedback on 2021 audit

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. on November 8 with members Terra Waldrop and Dave Slaughter absent.

The council first heard from Curtis Root from auditing firm Larsson, Woodyard, and Henson about the city’s FY 2021 audit. Root stated that their opinion letter of the audit was positive, highlighting a cash increase of 1.2 million, increases in sales tax funds, and that Motor Fuel Tax bonds had been paid off.

They also discussed fall leaf pickup that has begun around town. On Monday, everything north of the tracks will be picked up, on Wednesday, everything south of the tracks will be picked up, and Friday will be used for miscellaneous collection. In a release from the City, it was noted to “simply rake your leaves to the curb or edge of the pavement as they can only reach a few feet from the truck. No sticks, twigs, debris, or other landscape waste. We will attempt to service our designated coverage area on the days indicated. However, the volume of leaves and weather may interfere. Please be patient – we will serve all areas. Leaf collections continue weekly as weather permits. And remember — leaf burning is not allowed anytime within the City of Tuscola.”

The council also:

* Approved the minutes from the October 25 meeting.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $436,477.02.

* Approved a pay request from Beniach Construction for Progress Blvd. Extension in the amount of $306,881.38.

* Approved the Christmastown 5K run and parade route.

* Approved Ordinance 12, authorizing the execution of the IMLRMA Minimum/Maximum Contribution Agreement.

* Discussed a potential property tax levy. The council opted to keep the same dollar amount as last year. The levy continue to be discussed in December.

* Adjourned until the November 22 meeting at 7:30 p.m.