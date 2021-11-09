Tuscola East Prairie girls basketball team season moves forward

By Kendra Hennis

St. Joe

Seventh Grade

The seventh grade East Prairie girls basketball team defeated St. Joe in a nail biting final on November 1. Makenzie Spencer led the team with four points, Kinzie Cleland followed with three, and Sawyer Cleland, Sicily Moss, Addyson Revell, and Brynlee Ring each contributed two points.

Following the game, Coach Beth Pugh stated, “The seventh grade played a really good game against St. Joe. The girls really played as a team with good balanced scoring. We played really well until about two minutes left in the game. We let up on our defense and a St. Joe player made two three-point shots. We got very lucky and won by one point.”

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match, the Hornets were defeated 35-15. Kady Cler led with eight points, Chloe Fowler added seven, Lilly Kurtz and Tori McCollum each provided two points, and Phoebe Wilkins added one.

After the game, Coach Pugh said, “The eighth grade came up against a really solid opponent on Monday. St. Joe’s eighth grade are very fundamentally sound. They don’t turn the ball over and are good shooters. Although we did lose to them, I was happy with the way we played. We know there are aspects in our offense and defense that we need to improve on and I really think we can make these adjustments and make improvements. Chloe Fowler and Kady Cler both had good games.”

ALAH

Seventh Grade

In a game the next night, the Hornets beat ALAH 23-15. Montserrat Xolo and Makenzie Spencer led the girls with six points each, Kinzie Cleland followed with five, Emma Spillman added four, and Sicily Moss contributed two.

Coach Pugh said, “The seventh grade had a revenge game against ALAH. They had beaten us in the JHOC tournament. We played much better holding their shooters to less than ten points total. Monty Xolo and Makenzie Spencer both had really good games. As a team we are really showing good improvement.”

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match up, the Hornets put up a tough fight but ultimately lost to ALAH 24-23. Chloe Fowler led with ten points, Phoebe Wilkins followed with six, Reese Davis provided five points, and Cailin Munson added two points.

Following the game, Coach Pugh said, “The eighth grade didn’t play as well against ALAH as we did the first time we played them. We got into foul trouble again and didn’t get the defensive stops that we needed to get. Again, we did not play a good third quarter and we found ourselves behind by ten going into the fourth quarter. We were able to keep out of further foul trouble and put more pressure on ALAH in the fourth quarter and really give them a good game. The girls really played hard in the fourth quarter and we only lost by one point. We need to learn from this and be ready to play four quarters and stay out of foul trouble.”

The Hornets next travel to Villa Grove on November 11 at 6 p.m.