Sophomore TCHS cross country due does it right at Detweiller Park

By Lenny Sementi

Sophomore and second-year Warrior cross country training partners Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin took their talents on the road this past weekend to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Coach Lacey Diaz and Adam Crutchley’s dynamic duo advanced out of the Tuscola Regional and the Decatur St Teresa Sectional the following week qualifying for the IHSA State Meet.

They ran shoulder to shoulder this past Saturday morning touring the three-mile course in Peoria. Both came up just short of pre race goals of sub 16 minutes but ended their day finishing in the top twenty-five percent of a 260 entrant field.

Barrett who medaled for being top seven at the Regional was a few steps in front of Hortin edging Hamilton West Hancock’s Noah Stout at the line for 55th place overall. He set a new personal record rounding the three-mile Detweiller course in 16 minutes and seven seconds. It was his second PR of the postseason after turning in a 16:09 at the Regional at Wimple Park.

Hortin was right behind setting a new personal best on a grass course entering the chute in 16:10 for 59th overall. His PR was an outstanding 15:44 on a road course at the St Joe Classic. He was strong at the sectional as well medaling on a muddy course at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth with a top ten finish.

“Jackson managed a PR which is outstanding,” stated Diaz. “And Josiah was right behind him. I know initially they were disappointed with their times, coming up short of their goal but we tapered for sectionals trying to qualify for state as a team and I think they dropped off a little and felt flat coming out. I think it was a great experience for these two, they are just sophomores and are already looking forward to being there next year.”