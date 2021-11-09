Real Life Wellness

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

If you have missed it, I want you to live your Best Life Ever! For me, that is being healthy, happy and grateful for all of the great things of life. In order to continue to live my best life, I have dreamed up this notion of the Inflammunity Best Life Meter. This meter has Inflammation on one end and a proper Immune system response on the other end.

The best way to keep this meter balanced is to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle, handle stress effectively, have good bugs throughout your body and keep your brain healthy. Each of these four ways to your Best Life has three parts, Chemical, Mental and Physical. I call these parts the Triangle of Health.

This week, I am going to describe the Stress Handling Triangle of Health. We all live with stress every day. How you manage that stress will determine your reactions and overall health. The three sides of your Stress Handling Triangle of Health are: Hormone Health, Controlling Toxicity and Addiction and Social interaction/Group Participation.

Your Physical part of your Stress Handling is your Hormonal Health. Your brain and body contain organs and tissues that are committed to you resisting your daily stress. We need stress to live, but too much stress will kill. Your Stress hormone system is designed to maintain the balance between these two extremes.

When your hormones get out of balance, every part of you