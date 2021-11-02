Villa Grove Blue Devils high school sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Cross Country

Compete at Sectionals

Emma Buesing ran 90th to lead the Villa Grove Girls cross country squad at the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional, held on a muddy track at Decatur’s Hickory Point Golf Course. Scarlett Howard was 98th, Madison Logan ran 108th, Kyleigh Price was 123rd, Hailey Stutz was 136th and Jobeth Crafton ran right beside her, finishing in 137th. Though the leadership of seniors Stutz and Crafton will be missed, the future looks bright with the top four finishers all scheduled to return for the 2022 campaign

Boys Cross Country

Kurt Zimmerman got his first taste of elite high school cross country competition, and the freshman didn’t disappoint finishing 48th overall in his first IHSA sectional meet. .

Coach Jim Kestner was understandably pleased and concurred that the future looks bright. “We had a terrific season,” Coach Jim Kestner noted.

Volleyball

The Blue Devils bowed out in IHSA regional action, falling to Heritage by a 9-25, 15-25 score.