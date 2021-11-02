Tuscola’s Lady Warriors volleyball team fall in thriller against A&M

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team’s season came to an end Monday, October 25 as the Lady Warriors came up four points short in a showdown with the host Lady Raiders at the Central A&M Regional. Coach Lydia Miller’s squad led in both sets but late surges by the home team proved to be too much as the Raiders advanced to the Regional Semi-Finals with a 23-25, 28-30 victory.

Seniors Kerri Pierce, Amelia Bosch and Kate Dean shined in their final outing in the black and gold. Pierce dispersed the ball to the twin towers in the front row to the tune of a match high 18 assists while also finding her way to ten saves on defense. She also added an ace and five service points to her season stat sheet. Bosch had an ace as well to go with a block, an assist and eight kills. Dean dominated most of the night at the net altering the Raiders offense, blocking three balls while pounding home a match-high 11 kills. She also was big in the back row collecting five digs.

Pierce found both Bosch and Dean early in the first set as the Warriors strung together a pair of five-point runs jumping out to a 19-11 lead. A&M answered, scoring 12 of the next 17 points knotting it at 23-23 before closing it out two more going up 1-0 headed to game two. Eight ties were the story of a back and forth second set but once more the Raiders scored the final two to seal the deal on the overtime set win and the match ending the Warriors postseason run.

Two other fourth year players Maddie Stahler and Reagan Wyrich produced a block, an assist, two kills and 16 saves. Sophs Sydney Moss and Zoey Thomason combined for two blocks and five kills. Thomason led all Warriors in the save department, hustling her way to 11 digs. Mia Hausmann and Emily Czerwonka patrolled the backcourt as well, donating six digs and four digs respectively to the cause.