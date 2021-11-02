Eighth East Prairie Hornets defeated at JHOC Conference Tournament

By Kendra Hennis

ALAH

Seventh Grade

The East Prairie Hornets seventh grade team took on ALAH on October 25, where they were defeated 28-23. Kinzie Cleland led the girls with seven points, Montserrat Xolo followed with six, Brynlee Ring contributed four, and Addyson Revell, Abbey Meyer, and Makenzie Spencer eached added two points.

Coach Beth Pugh said, “The seventh grade played ALAH in the first round of the JHOC Conference Tournament. The seventh grade started off really strong with an 8-0 lead. We went into halftime with a 16-0 lead, we did not have a strong third quarter, scoring only three points. We were tied at the end of three quarters. It was a two-point game with less than two minutes to go in the game. We just couldn’t seem to score at the end of the game. The seventh grade lost to ALAH 23-28. The big difference was the free throw line. We were three for 14 from the free throw line. Although the girls lost, they played a hard game and never gave up.”

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match, the Hornets won 30-23. Chloe Fowler led the team with 15 points, Phoebe Wilkins followed with six, Kady Cler contributed five, and Reese Davis added four.

After the game, Coach Pugh said, “The eighth grade also played ALAH in the first round of the JHOC Conference Tournament. We did not get off to a great start. At the end of the first quarter ALAH had the lead 9-5. We did regroup and get the lead going into halftime. We had to make some adjustments on both offense and defense. We fought hard and won against ALAH. Chloe Fowler and Kady Cler had one of their best games this year.”

JHOC Conference Tournament Championship

Eighth Grade

After a tough contest against Tri-County in the JHOC Conference Tournament, the Hornets were defeated 29-20. Chloe Fowler led the team with seven points, Phoebe Wilkins followed with five, Reese Davis contributed three, Hannah Kidwell had two, and Kady Cler added one point.

After the game, Coach Pugh said, “We knew we had to handle Tri-County’s full court pressure and contain their girls. We did not do a good job of their of these, but we were still in the game in the first half. We got into foul trouble early, but we were still able to keep the game close. We had too many turnovers and break downs defensively. With all this we still played extremely hard. We never gave up. The girls will learn from this and hopefully improve for the next game. Thank you to our great fans from our fans. You are the best.”