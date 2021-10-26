Villa Grove Blue Devils fall sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Villa Grove Cross Country

Girls Qualify for Decatur Sectional

Paced by Emma Buesing’s 24th place finish, the Villa Grove Girls Cross Country team raced to a seventh-place finish, qualifying for the Decatur Sectional meet, to be held on October 30. Freshman Scarlett Howard continued her steady improvement over the course of the season, running to a 30th place finish. Madison Logan powered her way to a 33rd place finish, Kyleigh Price finished 40th, and Jobeth Crafton ran 49th to round out team scoring. Hailey Stutz finished in 56th place for the Blue Devils.

Zimmerman runs to sectional berth

Freshman Curt Zimmerman proved that he wasn’t intimidated by the big stage, racing to a 16th place finish in his first regional meet, held on October 23 in Tuscola, qualifying for October 30’s Decatur Sectional meet. Classmate Caleb White backed his effort, finishing 52nd, Caleb Wiessing ran 63rd in his final high school meet, and sophomore Austin Zoch and freshmen Andrew Fonner and Blake Davis proved that the future is bright for the VG harriers by finishing 72nd, 73, and 77th, respectively.

Volleyball

Hopped by Bunnies

Fisher defeated Villa Grove 21-25, 25-27 on October 18 despite eight kills from Vanessa Wright and six from Ava Vollmer.

Jousted by Knights

Ava Vollmer pounded down five kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Blue Ridge 25-14, 25-14 on October 21.