Tuscola’s Lady Warriors team move on to cross country Sectionals

By Lenny Sementi

A couple of youngsters led the way for Tuscola’s girls cross country team this past Saturday as the Lady Warriors captured fifth place in their own regional earning a spot in the Decatur St Teresa Sectional. Freshman Lia Patterson and Riley Vanausdoll took advantage of home course knowledge at Wimple Park both turning in their second fastest three-mile time of the year clinching one of the seven-team spots available for advancement to the sectionals.

In fact the Warriors top five runners all posted their best time of the year averaging 23 minutes and 32 seconds not on a road course landing in front of St T. a perennial power in the area. Patterson was the first to cross the line holding off two runners down the stretch to take sixth overall with a 20:09. Vanausdoll was next in the chute with a 20:44 good enough for twelfth overall.

Lauren Woods was coach Adam Crutchley’s three hole runner finishing in forty-seventh with a personal best time of 25:04. Reggan Smith was a few spots back in fifty-first clocking in at 25:50 and Makenzie Herschberger rounded out the scoring in the five hole with a 25:53 good enough for fifty-third. Addy Ring was right behind in fifty-fourth serving as the first alternate while Kyla Gough joined in the fun as well as the second alternate.

Crutchley’s crew will travel to the north side of Decatur on Saturday for a showdown with some of the state’s best and an opportunity for a state berth. They will traverse a hilly Hickory Point Golf Club course launching at 10 a.m.