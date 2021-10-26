Tuscola High School Lady Warrior spikers wind up regular season

By Lenny Sementi

Five seniors took to the volleyball court for their final regular season contests. Amelia Bosch, Kate Dean, Kerri Pierce, Maddie Stahler and Reagan Wyrich said good-bye to the floor at historic Tuscola Gymnasium on senior night falling to perennial power Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg squad in a thriller on Tuesday, October 19. The five elder statesmen of the team made the most of it, combining for 19 kills, 17 assists, nine digs, five aces and four blocks in a preview of what could be a showdown in the semi-final of the Central A&M Regional this week.

Dean and Bosch added five kills and two blocks each to their season stat sheet, each coming up big early in both contests in the 22-25, 22-25 loss to the Lady Fillies. Dean was strong at the service line as well, notching seven service points, including three aces.

Pierce fed the duo at the net and four others, dispersing a team-best 15 assists in the match. Wyrich led all Warriors on defense from her libero position diving her way to eight digs while sophomore Zoey Thomason and Mia Hausmann donated five saves apiece. Thomason also came through on offense with three kills to her credit.

One night earlier it was the same result as the Lady Warriors fell on the road at Marshall by the same score 22-25, 22-25. Pierce was once more the offensive catalyst serving up 16 assists to the front row and three aces from the line. She also patrolled the backcourt coming away with five digs.

Dean showed off her skills dominating at the net pounding home 12 kills in the contest. Bosch was next in line with five kills while sophomore Sydney Moss tallied a pair. Stahler was strong up front and behind on defense, finding her way to three blocks and three digs. Wyrich once again was tops in the department with 11 digs added to her season resume.

Coach Lydia Miller’s squad wrapped up the season on Thursday, October 21 going out in style on the road sweeping Sullivan 25-22, 25-19 ending the regular season record of 10-16 overall. Dean and Pierce continued to connect at the net. The pair were part of five-point runs in both sets en-route to 11 kills by Dean and 18 assists by Pierce in the evening. Dean did it all credited with two assists, two digs, two blocks and three aces. Pierce found Bosch for seven kills and Thomason for two kills. Wyrich was tops in the save column posting seven.

The Lady Warriors travel to Moweaqua on Monday, October 25 for a date with the host Lady Raiders in the opening round of the IHSA postseason. A win and they will get another shot at Windsor Stew-Stras.