Knights Joust Villa Grove Blue Devils in Friday’s varsity football action

By Tony Hooker

Big time players make big time plays when their team needs them.

In ALAH’s 49-22 win over Villa Grove, that certainly proved to be the case as ALAH’s Kaden Feagin, a junior who has received scholarship offers from the University of Illinois and Notre Dame among others, went over, around, and through a valiant Villa Grove defense to the tune of 253 yards and five td’s on the ground while throwing for 67 yards and another TD.

For Villa Grove, they received a heroic performance of their own from their potential collegiate player, Luke Zimmerman, who rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 50 yards and scored on a perfectly executed 14-yard screen pass from Liam Barr (10-22 for 139 yards and 2 TD’s).

The game got off to an eerie start as the field lights went out, just minutes before kickoff. When they were turned back on, one set on the VG sidelines refused to cooperate, so the north corner of the east end zone was a little darker than the rest of the field.

The first quarter saw both ALAH force a VG punt on their first possession. Landron Waldrop was the star of the series for the Knights, breaking up passes on second and third down to stymie the drive.

Aided by a personal foul call against the Blue Devils, ALAH needed just six plays to take a lead. Feagin scored on a four-yard plunge, and Chilton Ingram tacked on the extra point attempt to make it 7-0 with 9:15 remaining in the first.

VG then put together a solid drive, moving to the ALAH 24 before a huge fourth down sack by Austin Abercrombie (7 tackles, one sack, three TFL) put an end to the drive.

This time the Blue Devils defense, led by Zimmerman, (11 solos, five assists) held firm, forcing the Knights to punt. Again, VG put together a solid drive, highlighted by a 39-yard pass from Barr to Zimmerman and a 24 yard Barr toss to Elijah Kiesel (three catches for 25 yards) to move to the ALAH 33. Again, Abercrombie ended the threat by sacking Barr for an 11-yard loss, and a Fourth down throw fell harmlessly to the Wilson Field turf, giving possession back to the Knights. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond then put together an epic 13 play drive, culminating in a one-yard td plunge by Feagin. This time the extra point sailed wide, and at the 3:57 mark in the second, the score stood at 13-0.

After receiving the kickoff, VG could get nothing going, and Kiesel (3 punts for 74 yards) kicked it to the ALAH 40 with 2:01 left in the half. A block in the back penalty against the Knights moved them back to their own 36, and on fourth down, disaster struck as the snap from center sailed over the punter’s head, forcing him to retreat to his own 15. Brady Clodfelder, in hot pursuit, blocked the attempt into the end zone, where Hunter Butts pounced on it, breathing a bit of life into the Blue Devil sideline with the score standing at 13-6 with 31 seconds left in the half. An incomplete pass and a seven-yard Waldrop run forced ALAH to spend their final timeout of the half, and then Feagin broke free for a 58 yard td scamper with no time left on the clock, setting the margin at 20-7 at the half.

The second half began much as the first half ended, with Feagin covering the final 34 yards of a four-play drive for the score. A two-point conversion after an offsides on the blue devils made it 28-6 with 10:02 left in the third. The next Knight drive culminated in another Feagin TD, this time from 44 yards out, and the score now stood at 35-6 with 5:06 left in the quarter.

Again, the Blue Devils put together a good drive, moving all the way to the ALAH nine before being stopped on fourth and short at the eight.

The Knights again went to work, and this time Feagin went to the air for a 44-yard score to make it 42-6 with 10:08 remaining in the ball game.

This time, VG answered, with Barr finding Zimmerman from 14 yards out. Barr then found Layne Rund in the back of the endzone for the two-point conversion, and with 5:23 remaining, the score stood at 42-14.

The two teams then traded TDs, with Waldrop going around left end for 35 yards to make it 49-14 before Barr found Rund again, this time from 39 yards away. Barr then threw to Kiesel for the two-point conversion to set the final score at 49-22. The Knights move into post season play by making the 50 mile drive from Arthur to Pana for a first round 2A matchup. Villa Grove also made the 256 team field, and they’ll be traveling three hours west to face number one seed Camp Point Central in a 2 p.m. Saturday contest on October 30.