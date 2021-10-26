Interstate 57 lane closure at Tuscola began Oct. 25, Bridge repairs expected to last about a month

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the northbound Interstate 57 bridge over U.S. 36 at Tuscola begin Oct. 25.

The work will reduce northbound I-57 to one lane until late November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

