Douglas County Highway Department announces roadway construction

Road Repairs/Construction began on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The following roadways will be closed to through traffic at various times in the upcoming weeks.

CH-4 (1450N) between CR 2250E and CR 2450E (2 miles)

Road Repairs/Construction is ongoing on the following roadways:

CR 2350 E between US Route 36 and CH-4 (1450N)

CR 2450 E between US Route 36 and CH-4 (1450N)

The roadways will be closed to through traffic; however, residents and local landowners/farmers will have access to properties at all times to include school bus service and mail service.

The road closures are necessary for the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm Post Construction project to being constructed on behalf of the Douglas County Highway Department, Murdock Township Highway Commissioner, and the Newman Township Highway Commissioner.

The travelling public is reminded to use caution when driving through the project area, and to abide by the posted traffic control signs and traffic control devices.

Douglas County has contracted Beniach Construction Co. Inc. (Tuscola, IL) for the proposed construction activities, the awarded contract is for $12,430,896.24.

Additional notifications will be made to the residents and travelling public as construction progresses.

Questions may be directed to the County Engineer at 217-253-2113.