Debbie Tiffan, 67 of Arthur, IL passed away at 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main St., Atwood, IL. Rev. Mike Drake officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the United Church of Atwood. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Debbie was born on March 2, 1954 in Whidbey Island, WA. She was a daughter of Charles William and Joyce E. (Tohill) Miller. She married David C. Tiffan on February 12, 2010 in Las Vegas, NV.

She is survived by her husband Dave of Arthur, IL, two children, Michael “Mikie” Stirrett and his wife Megan of Atwood, IL and Jamie Monts and her husband Andy of Arthur, IL, two step children, Lori Policht and her husband Steve “Wheezer” of Antioch, IL and Travis Tiffan and his wife Hayley of Atwood, IL, her mother, Joyce Stephenson of Arthur, IL, nine grandchildren, Maddix, Mace and Maelee Stirrett, Sophie and Chloe Monts, Gwendolyn and Claire Policht and Layne and Holdyn Tiffan, and seven siblings, Jim Miller and his wife Theresa of Arthur, IL, Sheila Keith of Cape Coral, FL, Lynee Delmar and her husband Jack of Bloomington, IL, Scott Gordon and his wife Angie of Tuscola, IL, Kathy Yancy and her husband Charles of Lovington, IL, Kim Stephenson of Tuscola, IL, and Terri Pygott and her husband Harold of Atwood, IL and one sister-in-law, Mary Stephenson of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles William Miller, and stepfather, Billy K. Stephenson and one brother, Mike Stephenson.

Debbie attended the United Church of Atwood. She was a member of the Arthur Women’s Club, Atwood Lions Club and had served as an EMT in Atwood.

Debbie graduated from Atwood High School in 1972. She attended beauty school and operated a beauty shop from her home for many years as well as operated a craft store in Atwood called Country Ruffle all the while attending the duties of being a farmer’s wife. Debbie retired from Ameren Illinois after 20 years of service.

Debbie enjoyed crafting, creating, shopping, working in her flowers, caring for others, going to races, but most of all spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Atwood.