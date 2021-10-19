Villa Grove football names Reinhart “Dude of the Week”

By Tony Hooker

Every week during the 2021 football season, the coaching staff will select one player as the “Dude” of the week. This week, the coaches have selected De’Andre Rinehart. Here’s what Coach Halcomb had to say about the selection.

“Deandre was asked a couple weeks ago to make a change on defense for the better of the team. Since then, we have not lost. These last two weeks Deandre has stepped up in games, and on the practice field. His Senior leadership has started to shine. He is a force on the football field. He is the guy you want on your side when things start going south. Deandre can also be the class clown, and always sees the lighter side of any situation. You’re going to have fun around him, regardless of the situation.

This award shows his leadership on and off the field, respect for his teammates, respect to his school, and respect for our community. He has shown community service when asked to volunteer for events. Our “Dude” will lead our team on the field tomorrow vs the Arcola Purple Riders. Great job Deandre!!”

Here are five questions to get to know him a little better.

What’s better? A big TFL or a pancake block that helps score a td? Why?

A pancake block because that’s one less person our skills (skill position players) have to dodge.

What is your hidden talent?

I can sing really well.

Who is your favorite teacher? Why?

Mrs. McGarigle because she makes PE class really fun.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In five years, I’ll be working in the trades somewhere, probably construction. In 10 years, I’ll own my own construction business.