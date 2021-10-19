Villa Grove Blue Devils high school sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Cross Country

Emma Buesing’s third place finish led the way as the Devils finished just nine points behind the host school at the PBL end of year meet on October 12. Scarlett Howard ran fifth, Madison Logan was seventh, Kyleigh Price ran 13th, Hailey Stutz crossed the finish in 14th and Jobeth Crafton came in 19th.

Boys Cross Country

Kurt Zimmerman continued his strong freshman campaign, running second to lead VG efforts at the PBL end of year meet on October 12. Chase White was 19th, Caleb Wiessing ran 33rd, Andrew Fonner, showing constant improvement over the course of the season, busted out his first sub 24-minute effort to finish 34th. Austin Zoch and Blake Davis ran 36th and 37th respectively.

Volleyball

Bucked by broncos

Alex Brown powered five kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils dropped a three set thriller to CGB 26-24, 15-25, 22-25 on October 12. Vanessa Wright, Jobella Crafton and Ava Vollmer each added four kills for VGVB.

Battered by Storm

VGVB dropped another tough three set decision, falling to Sangamon Valley on October 14, by a score of 25-21, 19-25, 25-13. Vanessa Wright hammered down 13 kills in the loss.