Tuscola approves Drive-BOO; trick-or-treat hours

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola city council was called to order on Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. with all members present.

The first order of business was the council’s approval of Halloween weekend events. The council approved Tuscola Tourism and the Tuscola Public Library’s Drive-BOO at Ervin Park on October 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drive-Boo is a socially-distanced Halloween event for Tuscola families where kids can trick-or-treat from their car window. Families will slowly drive through the park to a series of stations decorated by local businesses and community organizations. The council additionally approved trick-or-treat hours in the City of Tuscola on Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The council then approved a Professional Services Agreement with Clark Dietz Engineering for Downtown Improvement Project in the amount of $129,700. The Community Development and Planning Committee has discussed the proposed improvement of the downtown alleys, parking areas, and “greenspace” between the Community Building and the Vault. It was discussed that the project has been talked about for many years as the “close-out” project for TIF 1 and the final step to improving Tuscola’s downtown area as originally envisioned in the TIF redevelopment plan. The PSA with Clark will fund the process of surveying, topographic data collection, community input and design to finalize the project scope and budget, and ultimately prepare bid documents.

The council also approved the Community Development and Planning Committee recommendations for time extensions for three outstanding redevelopment projects. Cast Iron Pub RDA until April 1, 2022 for development obligation for kitchen construction that has been delayed due to COVID-19. Apgar Investments, LLC (Burgers & Beers) to April 1, 2022 due to incomplete property renovation due to COVID. And Owen Tucker for the Barker/Prairie Street TIF redevelopment agreement that calls for construction of three new single-family homes each year due to the pandemic’s impact on construction until December 31, 2022.

The council also:

* Approved the minutes from the September 27 council meeting.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $125,694.81.

* RC Festival use of Wimple Park on July 30-31, 2022.

* Approved a $125 holiday bonus for city employees.

* Thanked and congratulated City Administrator Drew Hoel for his 25 years of service to the City of Tuscola.

* Adjourned until the October 25 council meeting at 7:30 p.m.