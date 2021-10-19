Lady Warriors volleyball team returns to the floor after brief hiatus

By Lenny Sementi

Lydia Miller’s volleyball team returned to action on Monday, October 11, hosting a good Westville team after an 11 day hiatus due to a COVID interruption void of not just opposition but also practice. The ladies in black and gold dropped the opening set in a nail biter 23-25 but bounced back with a game two 25-9 win but ultimately didn’t have enough gas in the tank as the Lady Tigers escaped winning game three 20-25.

They jumped right back on the horse a day later and got on the winning trail, downing a very good Paris squad in straight sets 25-23, 25-18. Then backed that victory up with a Central Illinois Conference victory and another two set sweep downing the Lady Hawks of Meridian 25-19, 25-16 behind a 22-assist outing by Kerri Pierce and double digit kills by both Kate Dean and Amelia Bosch moving to 9-14 on the season.

The three seniors led the way in the loss against Westville as well. Pierce checked in posting one more assist adding 23 to her season stat sheet finding Dean for a match-high 12 kills and Bosch for seven. The two hitters fueled a pair of five-point runs in game two and each notched a pair of aces in the game en-route to a combined nine aces. Bosch was big on defense blocking a pair of attacks and Dean patrolled behind the ten-foot line finding her way to a career-best 12 digs.

Zoey Thomason was next up in the dig department diving her way to nine saves. Pierce and Addisyn Pettry were right behind with eight followed by Sydney Moss with five and Reagan Wyrich with four. Maddie Stahler did a little bit of everything in return, donating four digs, two assists and three kills during her time up front.

Pierce shared the wealth in the win over Paris finding five different players for kills to the tune of 22 assists ending the week back with 67 total. Pettry drove home one, Stahler two, Thomason five, Bosch eight and Dean led the way with a match-high ten put-aways. Dean was big at the end of both sets both at the net and the service lines. Dean put an entry into every stat category also adding one ace, two blocks, six digs and an assist to the team stats. Wyrich was tops in the dig column with 12. Thomason was close behind delivering ten while Mia Hausmann and Anna Rauguth combined for seven digs.

Aces were wild in the CIC victory over Meridian as Miller’s group scorched the Hawks from the service line with nine aces. Early runs in both sets behind aces and a big offensive attack at the net proved to be the difference in the sweep. Pierce fed Dean and Bosch in the front row and the two shared the spotlight in the kill department with ten each. The three seniors combined for 22 kills, 14 digs, six blocks (four from Bosch) and four aces. They kickoff the final week of the regular season with a road trip to Marshall on Monday, October 18 before hosting Windsor for senior night on Tuesday and end it with another road trip on Thursday traveling to Sullivan.