Warriors football, volleyball teams return to competition post shutdown

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s football and volleyball teams made their return to competition this week after taking last week off due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the high school. The two programs were shut down on Thursday, September 30 and resumed on Monday, October 11.

Coach Andy Romine’s football team had just upset the third ranked Raiders of Central A&M on homecoming before being forced to forfeit games against Clinton and Decatur St. Teresa. The two losses put the Warriors behind the eight ball in the playoff picture. They have two remaining contests traveling this Friday for a date with a 5-2 Warrensburg team coming off a win over Clinton before returning home for senior night to take on a currently 4-3 Meridian squad on Friday September, 22.

If they are able to win both they have a shot at sneaking into the postseason with a 4-5 record but a boatload of playoff points. Most years a few four-win teams earn a spot and the Warriors are currently well positioned near the top of the point race after playing five ranked teams to open the season.

“If we return and take care of business in our final two games, we have a chance to get into the playoffs,” stated Romine. “We will crank it back up at practice on Columbus day, our players have been great through all this and are excited to get back to work.”

Coach Lydia Miller’s volleyball team lost three contests, two CIC skirmish’s verse Warrensburg and St. Theresa and one non-con against Urbana. They restarted this past Monday with a short practice before falling to Westville in a three set thriller 23-25, 25-9, 20-25 at home before traveling to Paris the next night. They will round out the regular season with three more matches over the next two weeks before entering the post season at Central A&M squaring off with the Regional’s top seed Windsor/Stew-Stras on Wednesday, October 27.