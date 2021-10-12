Villa Grove Blue Devils fall sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGHS Cross Country

Girls

Cumberland

Powered by Emma Buesing’s 29th place finish, the Blue Devils ran sixth at the Cumberland invitational on October 9. Scarlett Howard finished 43rd, Madison Logan ran 45th, Kyleigh Price finished 48th and Hailey Stutz rounded out the VGHS scoring effort with a 58th place finish at the 80 runner meet.

Sullivan

Emma Buesing ran second, Hailey Stutz was sixth, and the trio of Scarlett Howard, Kyleigh Price and Madison Logan finished eighth, ninth, and tenth at the Sullivan meet on October 5. Jobeth Crafton ran 12th in the meet.

Boys

Cumberland

Kurt Zimmerman ran 13th at the Cumberland invitational on October 9, leading VG to a 12th place finish at the 16-team event. Chase White came in 68th, Caleb Wiessing ran 86th, Austin Zoch finished in 100th, and Blake Davis finished in 124th place in the 132-runner event.

Sullivan

Kurt Zimmerman raced to a second place finish at the Sullivan meet on October 5. Chase White finished 13th, Caleb Wiessing came in 18th, and Austin Zoch, Blake Davis and Andrew Fonner finished 28th, 29th and 30th for the Blue Devils.

Volleyball

Buck Broncos

Vanessa Wright powered down 11 kills, Ava Vollmer had five and Jobella Crafton four to lead VGVB over Cerro Gordo-Bement 25-17, 25-27, 25-23 in first round LPC tournament action on October 4.

Mauled by Lions

Jobella Crafton hammered four kills and Ava Vollmer added two, but the Devils fell to LSA 12-25, 19-25 in the tournament’s second round.

Monsooned by Storm

Despite Vanessa Wright’s eight kills, Sangamon Valley defeated Villa Grove 7-25, 24-26 on October 5.

Boys Golf

After a strong practice round on the weekend, the wheels came off a bit for Villa Grove’s Gavin Kiser at the IHSA sectional meet, held at Crete’s Balmoral Woods course. Kiser was unable to advance to the state finals.

Junior High Cross Country

Girls Sectionals

Lily-Lynn Davis gained valuable experience, racing to a 34th place finish at the IESA St. Mathew Sectional on October 9. Fifth grader Teaghan Henderson also got mileage under her belt, finishing 44th. Lindsay Zoch was just behind, finishing 46th.

Boys Sectionals

The young VGJH Harriers got exposed to state level competition on October 9 at the IESA St. Mathew sectional run. Nolan Shadwick was the first Blue Devil finisher, running 49th overall. Logan Hauersperger finished 55th, RJ Mitsdarfer was 67th, and Bailey Keith, Miles Swigart, and Max Kneer packed up to finish 75th, 76th and 77th, respectively. Ethan Vail was just behind, running 80th.