Tuscola Warriors golf team takes season ending swings at Sectionals

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola juniors Makenna Fiscus and Marley Good are now three for three on advancement to the sectional round of the IHSA postseason golf tournament and will look to make four for four as seniors but hoping to take one more step. The duo took their final swings of the 2021 season this past Monday October 1 at a very tough Auburn Sectional while sophomore Brayden Gough putted his last ball at the Beecher Sectional.

Gough advanced out of the Regional round for the first time as a Warrior a week prior firing an 87. Tuscola’s number one all season long went off early at 10:03 a.m. with 110 other golfers at a challenging Balmoral Golf Course on the seventh hole carding matching 47’s on the front and back nine. He ended strong paring three of his final four holes of the season ending his day in the top sixty individuals.

Fiscus and Good teed off a little later in the morning at 5,035 yard Edgewood Golf Club in Auburn. Edgewood is a very tough course with numerous blind shots and even tougher when it’s your first tour not knowing where your layups will best benefit your second shots. Fiscus ended the front nine strong paring the 121 yard par three eighth but struggled on the back ending her season. Good teed off on number ten and was holding her own when she stumbled which made her turn to the front nine bringing her third campaign to a halt.