Tuscola cross country team takes on difficult courses last Saturday

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s cross-country team continued their tour of central Illinois this past Saturday taking on Lake Land College’s challenging three-mile loop. Sophomore Josiah Hortin led the 14th ranked boys squad while freshman Rylie Vanausdoll served as the girls teams number one in the twenty school Cumberland Invite hosted by Cumberland High School.

Hortin entered the final chute in eighth overall crossing the line in 17 minutes and 16 seconds out legging a large group of runners in the final quarter mile in a race of numerous state ranked runners and the top sophomore in the state. Teammate Jackson Barrett was part of that group and he also found his way to the front, ending his day one spot back in ninth with a 17:26.

Next up in the three and four holes were Tuscola’s elder statesmen seniors Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan. Wallace found his way into the top twenty out over 130 runners finishing nineteenth with a 17:48 while Nolan ended up in fifty-first with a 19:27. Capping off the scoring for coach Lacey Diaz was sophomore Bryce Graves who clocked in at 19:40 landing in the top half in fifty-ninth helping the team to fourth place hardware. Mason Veach and John Hegarty served as the first and second alternates while Thomas Brown and Jacob Middleton competed as individuals.

Vanausdoll secured fourteenth place with a 22:46 donating to the Lady Warriors seventh place finish as a team. Makenzie Herschberger and Lauren Woods went back to back taking sixty-seventh and sixty-eighth place. Junior Reggan Smith and senior Kyla Gough rounded out the scoring for coach Adam Crutchley.

The Warriors will be looking for some Central Illinois Conference recognition this week as they prepare to host the league at Wimple Park this Thursday, October 14 before also hosting the Regional a week later on Saturday, October 23.