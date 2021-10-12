East Prairie girls basketball resumes with a busy beginning of season

By Kendra Hennis

Our Lady of Lourdes

Seventh Grade

On September 14, the Hornets took on the Lady of Lourdes, losing 20-15. Sicily Moss led the girls with six points, Emma Spillman followed with three, and Brynlee Ring, Montserrat Xolo, and Sawyer Cleland each contributed two points.

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match, the girls were defeated 20-14. Kady Cler led with four points, Chloe Fowler and Phoebe Wilkins each added three, and Reese Davis and Lilly Kurtz each contributed two points.

Bement

Eighth Grade

Later in the week, the Hornets took on Bement September 16. Amaryiah Banda led the girls with 12 points and Kady Cler added four.

Paris Mayo

Seventh Grade

The Hornets hosted Paris Mayo on September 20, losing 27-11. Kinzie Cleland led the Hornets with three points, Abbey Meyer, Sawyer Cleland, and Montserrat Xolo each added two, and Emma Spillman and Brynlee Ring each scored a free throw.

Eighth Grade

Later in the night, the eighth grade Hornets were defeated 33-14. Lilly Kurtz and Reese Davis each added four points, and Amaryiah Banda, Phoebe Wilkins, and Tori McCollum each added two points for the Hornets.

Central A&M

Seventh Grade

The next night, the Hornets traveled to Central A&M, winning 11-6. Kinzie Cleland led the Horneys with four points, Emma Spillman, Montserrat Xolo, and Sawyer Cleland each added two, and Addyson Revell contributed one free throw.

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade match, the Hornets defeated Central A&M 17-10. Amaryiah Banda led the girls with six points, Kady Cler followed with four, Reese Davis, Lilly Kurtz, and Phoebe Wilkins each added two, and Cailin Munson contributed one free throw.

Charleston

Seventh Grade

On September 27, the Hornets traveled to Charleston, where they put up a tough fight but ultimately lost 24-22. Sicily Moss contributed 13 points, Sawyer Cleland followed with five, and Kinzie Cleland added four points.

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade matchup against Charleston, the Hornets claimed victory 15-11. Amaryiah Banda led the girls with five points, Reese Davis and Phoebe Wilkins each added four points, and Izabella Taylor contributed two free throws.

Coach Beth Pugh said, “both the seventh and eighth grade are trying to make up for time lost due to COVID. The seventh grade lost at least two years of basketball because of COVID and the eighth grade had a very short season last year. The girls are working hard and improving every day.” She added that, “both teams have been a little short handed in a few games due to injuries and quarantine. However, the girls have been resilient and kept playing hard.”

Okaw Valley

Seventh Grade

The following night, the Hornets traveled to Okaw Valley, winning 33-14. Makenzie Spencer led with 15 points, Emma Spillman contributed six, Sicily Moss added four points, and Montserrat Xolo and Sawyer Cleland contributed three points each.

On the game, Coach Pugh noted that, “The seventh grade had a good game against a young Okaw Valley team. It was great to see so many of our players get to play and score in the game.”

Eighth Grade

In the eighth grade game, the Hornets won 23-10. Amaryiah Banda led with six points, Reese Davis followed with five, Phoebe Wilkins and Izabella Taylor each added four points, and Lilly Kurtz contributed two.

On the game, Coach Pugh said, “We played good defense against Okaw Valley and held their best player scoreless.”

Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

Seventh Grade

On October 4, the Hornets played in the Mahomet-Seymour Tournament. They first went up against Mahoment themselves and lost 29-10. Makenzie Spencer led the team with four points, and Sicily Moss, Montserrat Xolo, and Addie Presson each added two points.

Coach Pugh said, “The Mahomet-Seymour tournament is a very competitive tournament. All three of the schools that we played have a much higher enrollment than Tuscola. It is good for the girls to get to play this type of competition.” She added that, “Mahomet-Seymour was tall, athletic, quick, and they shot the ball really well. They pressured the ball and took us out of our offense.”

In the next game on October 5, the Hornets took on Unity, where they won 20-11. Sicily Moss led the Hornets with six points, Emma Spillman, Kinzie Cleland, and Sawyer Cleland each added four points, and Montserrat Xolo contributed two points.

On the game, Coach Pugh said, “We came out ready to play in this game. We held Unity to just four field goals. We passed the ball well and our open teammate.”

In the final game of the tournament on October 7, the seventh grade Hornets won 22-21. Emma Spillman led the team with seven points, Sicily Moss added four points, Sawyer Cleland contributed three points, and Addyson Revell, Kinzie Cleland, Montserrat Xolo, and Makenzie Spencer each added two points.

Coach Pugh said, “We held on to beat a good Mt. Zion team by one point. The girls kept their composure at the end of the game. Sawyer Cleland was one for four on the free throw line, but that one was enough for us to win the game. Congratulations to the seventh grade for placing second in the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldog tournament.”

Eighth Grade

The eighth grade Hornets also took on Mahoment-Seymour in their tournament on October 4. They were defeated 33-10. Amaryiah Banda, Reese Davis, Hannah Kidwell, Cailin Munson, and Kady Cler all provided two points for the Hornets in the match.

Coach Pugh noted that, “Mahomet-Seymour was tall, athletic and very skilled. Their defense took out our offense.”

In the next match on October 5, the Hornets took on Unity where they were defeated 36-5. Chloe Fowler and Tori McCollum each contributed two points and Cailin Munson added one point for the Hornets.

In the final matchup of the tournament, the Hornets were defeated 27-4 by Mt. Zion. Amaryiah Banda and Cailin Muson each contributed two points for the Hornets.

On the tournament, Coach Pugh said, “Both Mahomet and Unity are big and athletic teams. Both teams took us out of our offense. The eighth grade started the game strong against Mt. Zion, but we did not handle the press as well as we should have.” She added that, “The girls will learn a lot from this tournament and it will help them in the rest of their season.”