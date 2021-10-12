Douglas County Health Dept. Gold and Silver Spoon Award Update

By Russell Anderson

The Douglas County Health department has updated their award qualification. To receive the Category I & II Gold spoon award, an establishment must have no priority violations, no more than 1 priority foundation violation, no more than five core violations, zero repeat violations, excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handlers at the required level at all times. Silver Spoon awards will be awarded to establishments that do not meet the Gold Spoon requirements but have no priority violations and excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers. Category III awards will remain the same.

I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. I can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.