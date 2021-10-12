Douglas County Board Plat and Planning subcommittee meeting

By Jim Allen

Chair Tom Hettinger called the meeting to order on October 1, 2021 at 9:00 with committee members Jim Mikeworth and Dick Hein present. Cindy Baer, Supervisor of Assessments was also present with her monthly report.

The first item on the agenda was an ongoing problem with a building permit for Laverne Schlabaugh. Mr. Schlabaugh had submitted a permit for a building that needed approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers. Approval was needed due to the fact that the proposed structure might be in conflict with existing floodplain maps. Baer had received approval from the IDNR, but had no response from the Army corps. If there is no response from the Army Corps soon, the committee recommended approval of the permit.

Further discussion on requests for building permits for structures that might be in the floodplain centered on the fact that many people do not know what restrictions the county faces in regards to such structures. This can cause some misunderstanding when such permits are submitted to the county. The county does not wish to restrict approved structures, and at the same time does not want people to build without an approved permit. If a building is built without a permit showing it is not in a floodplain the owner can be forced to remove the structure and return the site to its previous condition.

Assessor Baer is in the final stages of revising the permit application to make it shorter and more easily understood. She suggested that after the revision later this month that a meeting should be held to inform what the permit process contains. Among the information will be: what the building permit does, when the building permit was created, and when it went into effect. This will help to raise awareness of the need for building permits as well as what the procedure for a permit entails. Discussion will also explain the penalties for violations regarding building permits. Illegal septic hookups are still a problem and it is hoped that the meeting will explain why those hookups cause potential problems not only for the owner, but for those adjacent to their property.

The committee received an update on the reassessment of the LOVE’S truck stop and the costs associated with that work. Baer noted that it took 8 1/2 hours just to measure the asphalt and concrete at the site. This time and the time to finish the reassessment will be presented to the Plat and Planning Committee and at that time a recommendation will be made as to whether the township will be billed for the work that was not completed.