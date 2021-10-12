DCHD’s Gold and Silver Spoon Awards

By Aaron Patrick

Congratulations to the following food establishments which received the Gold Spoon Award. This is awarded for no priority violations, no more than 1 priority foundation violation, and excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handler Staff at the required levels at all times. The awardees for the months of July, August & September 2021: Aikman Wildlife, Arthur United Methodist church, Best Western Plus, Big Buford’s, Blondie’s Bar, Brookstone Estates of Tuscola, Burger King, C & C’s One Stop, Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Atwood Casey’s General Store, Arcola Casey’s General Store, Villa Grove Casey’s General Store, Cast Iron Pub, Arcola Dairy Queen, Double A Saloon, Douglas County Jail, Dutch Valley Meats, D’s Tasty Treats, Arcola El Toro, ERBA Head Start, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Hardee’s, Holiday Inn Express, Arthur Jack Flash, Jarman Center, Jimmy John’s, Jo’s Country Diner, Kaskaskia Country Club, Love’s Travel Stop, Tuscola McDonald’s, Mi Veracruz, Arcola Monical’s Pizza, Villa Grove Monical’s Pizza, Tuscola Moose Lodge, Newman Rehabilitation & Health Center, Pauly’s BBQ, Tuscola Pizza Hut, Pizza Man of Newman, Quality Inn, Roselen’s25, Stumble Inn, Sister’s Coffee, Tuscola Subway, Teresa’s Too, The Korner Beehive, The Pantry, Tuscola IGA Deli, Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola Peace Meals, Tuscola United Methodist Church, Two Reds BBQ, Villa Grove Peace Meals and Villa Grove School District.

A Gold Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipients are: Baymont, Meadowview Herbs, Plank’s Apple Butter, Arthur Dollar General, Newman Dollar General, Schwan’s Home Service, P.A.S.S., The Wood Loft and Yoder’s Homestead.

A Silver Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no priority level violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipient is: Super 8, Arcola Dollar General, Atwood Dollar General, and Villa Grove Dollar General.

I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. I can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.