Back in the Day-10-13-21

Ten years ago

October 19, 2011

A large crowd attended ‘Salute to Ruth’, a Sunday afternoon concert at TCHS to honor Ruth Slaughter, who was retiring after 36 years of serving as accompanist for the East Prairie and TCHS music programs.

Leslie Borries was named the TCHS September Rotary Student of the Month.

TCHS seniors Lauren Ocva and Philip Meyer were chosen as this year’s DAR/SAR recipients. They were honored alongside other Douglas County DAR/SAR recipients at a luncheon on February 11, 2021.

Tuscola Cub Scouts held their annual “pumpkin chucking” event at Wimple Park where scouts got the chance to pull the rope and launch their own pumpkin.

Douglas County Courthouse employees took part in a “Think Pink Day” on October 14, 2011, where they all donned their best pink gear and raised funds for the American Cancer Society.

The Tuscola Warriors football team defeated Meridian 46-6 in their Friday night game. The current season record was 6-2.

Twenty years ago

October 16, 2001

A daytime robbery at Zales Jewelry at the Factory Stores at Tuscola left Tuscola Police on the hunt for Regionald Hicks of Chicago.

John Huffer was having the eventful 2001 after being named the Great Lakes Grand Masters physique champion. He qualified for this competition after winning the State Grand Masters in April.

Wienke’s Warriors continued on in their winning streak by dropping the Arthur-Lovington Knights 28-12. The offense racked up 22 first downs for 335 yards for the night.

The Tuscola Warriors JV team moved on to a perfect season after knocking off the Villa Grove Blue Devils 46-9. Austin Hogue carried the ball for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

Thirty years ago

October 15, 1991

Jeannie Weinland and Dan Craddock were proud to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Local scouts were preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Nunn Scout Building with an open house. The building was dedicated Oct. 29, 1966, with Vern Wright serving as the master of ceremonies.

The Tuscola volleyball team continued on its winning ways by winning the Casey-Westfield tournament. Having lost only one match all year, the girls gave their all to both Brownstown and Casey in all three games.

The Warriors rallied once again to defeat the Sullivan Redskins 30-28 after coming from behind. Pat Pierce led the way offensively with 202 yards rushing on 37 carries and defensively with 14 tackles, nine of them solo.

Forty years ago

October 20, 1981

The Douglas County American Cancer Society exceeded its goal of $14,300, netting $15,862.07 from its annual door-to-door crusade.

Officer Mark Bartholomew of the Tuscola Police Department earned two of three top honors during his training period at the Illinois State Police Academy. He was elected class president by fellow class members and claimed top marksmanship award.

Tuscola Rotarian Clarence Snyder won the Closest to the Pin award on the 220-yard third hole at Case, during the annual Rotary District golf tourney.

The Douglas County Rural Health Board was the recipient of a $296,00 grant from the federal government to find ways to improve the quality of health care in the Moultrie-Douglas area.

Fifty years ago

October 14, 1971

Jami Huber placed first in equestrian competition at the Illinois State Fair with Eternal Alyce, while competing in a field of 32. Sister Jo Huber placed fourth with Wagon Lee, while another sister, Johne, placed fifth with Jag’s Rockella. Jo also received second place with Wagon Lee in a class of 19 entries for showmen ages 14 and under.

As part of the diamond anniversary of the Tuscola Immanuel Lutheran Church, members of the congregation were planning a 21-day tour of the Holy Land and Europe.

Tuscola was chosen as the site for the 1972 state senior division Little League tournament.

Tuscola High School FFA chapters captured high team and individual honors at a soil judging contest. Craig Romine was the high individual of the contest.