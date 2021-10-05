Warriors golfers Fiscus, Good, and Gough advance to sectionals

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s golf team attacked the IHSA postseason this past week advancing one from the boy’s team and two from the girls. Coach Angela Gough and Nolan Woller went separate ways with their respective teams. Gough took her boys squad East to Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Course while Woller’s group headed just a few miles up route 57 to Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields.

The girls were short handed entering the event with just three of their six girls and were unable to score as a team putting the onus on them to advance as one of ten individuals and that they did. Juniors Makenna Fiscus, Jocelyn Ford and Marley Good teed it up with Fiscus and Good earning advancement to the Auburn Sectional at Edgewood Golf Course. Fiscus ended her day carding a 91 taking securing the second individual advancement while Good fired a 98 to grab the fifth spot. Ford was solid as well but fell outside the top ten despite one of her better 18-hole rounds of the year.

“Our regional went really well, I think Makenna and Marley played one of their best rounds of the season,” stated coach Woller. “I think if we had a full team we could have won the regional as a team. We look really good going into Sectionals, I hope we keep the same mindset over at Edgewood.”

The boys ended their day in tenth overall as a team in packed Regional at Bismarck. Sophomore Brayden Gough fought his way through as an individual delivering a 94 to take seventeenth overall out of nearly 80 golfers advancing to the Beecher Sectional at Balmoral Golf Club as the seventh individual.

Landon Banta was the number two for the Warriors with a 112. The final two scorers were Jacob Waugh and Christopher Atwater. Thomas Brown and Kade Wilcox served as alternates for coach Gough.

It’s tough being a coach and a parent and even harder at times to sing the praises of your own children and coach Gough is no different, so I’ll do it for her. Brayden has consistently been the Warriors number one and has shot some of his best golf of the year in the last three weeks culminating into a well-deserved sectional advancement.