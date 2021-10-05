Villa Grove volleyball names Eads and Cordes as “She Devils of the Week”

By Tony Hooker

Each week, the volleyball coaches select two players who they believe exemplify the spirit of the Blue Devils to be “She-Devils of the Week”. This week’s selections are Carly Eads and Kayln Cordes.

Carly Eads

What is your favorite part of being on the volleyball team?

My favorite part is all the support and encouragement from my coaches, teammates and fans.

What is your favorite restaurant? What are you ordering?

My favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse. I always get some kind of steak.

Who are you dying to see in concert?

George Strait.

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject is math.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I see myself in college, getting a degree in dental hygiene. In 10 years, I see myself starting my career and enjoying my life.

Kayln Cordes

Who does the best Coach Block impression?

Coach Smith

What’s your favorite meal? Who’s cooking it?

Eggs and bacon over an open fire, and my dad’s cooking it.

Who is your favorite teacher? Why?

Mr. Swan, because even though I’m not in a cooking class he still gives us cookies every once in a while!

What’s your favorite clothing store?

H&M

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I hope to be playing college volleyball somewhere and studying to be a cardiovascular PA! In 10 years, I hope to have my dream job and to be helping coach a volleyball team.