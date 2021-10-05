Villa Grove football names Luke Zimmerman “Dude of the Week”

By Tony Hooker

During the football season, the coaches will nominate a “Dude of the Week” based on their attitude and effort during practice and games. This week’s “dude” is Luke Zimmerman.

Here’s what Coach Halcomb had to say when nominating this week’s dude.

Our “Dude of the Week” for our 6th week of the season is Mr. Luke Zimmerman. Luke is ranked number one in his class academically, he is the class president, an NHS member, he is also involved in the FFA. Luke is a workhorse, period. Our “Dude” has been a leader all through the summer, working a full-time job on the family farm, and never missing a workout. Luke is a tireless leader in the weight room, pushing others to get better and he also led during our summer practices. This “Dude” is always on the leaderboard on the defensive side of the ball with tackle points. He will be in the mix to break the current record. He is a leader for preparing for games by watching game film on Hudl, hours of film watching. Always prepared. Luke is not the pound on your chest, look at me kind of leader, he is the follow me, I will help you get there kind of leader. This award also shows his leadership on and off the field, respect for his teammates, respect to his school, and respect for our community. He has shown community service when asked to volunteer for events. Our “Dude” led our team on the field Friday vs the Sangamon Valley Storm. Great job Luke

Here are his five questions.

What are you driving? What’s playing on the stereo?

I drive a 2003 Chevy Silverado with WIXY 100.3 always playing.

What’s your favorite restaurant? What are you ordering?

My favorite restaurant is Buffalo Wild Wings, and I order 20 boneless wings with carrots.

What’s better? A TD run, a big third down stop, or showing an award-winning Angus? Why?

The third question is a tough one because I love my cows, but a big third down stop is a huge momentum shift.

Who is your favorite teacher? Why?

I don’t have a favorite teacher because I appreciate all of them and the things they do for me.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In five years, I see myself graduating from college. In ten, I see myself on a large cattle farm.