Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

High School Cross Country

Girls

Race to second place finish at Lincoln Prairie Conference meet

Junior Emma Buesing and her running mates seem to be peaking at the right time, as her second place finish propelled the squad to second place at the conference meet and earned her all-conference honors as well. Freshman Scarlett Howard and junior Madison Logan also performed well, finishing in 10th and 11th place respectively. Kyleigh Price and Hailey Stutz helped out by finishing in 14th and 16th place.

Boys

Freshman Kurt Zimmerman earned all-conference accolades by racing to a seventh place finish at the LPC conference meet. Chase White ran 22nd, Caleb Wiessing finished 29th, Austin Zoch cruised to the finish in 33rd place and Blake Davis rolled in 34th for the Blue Devils, who finished fifth as a team.

Boys Golf

Gavin Kiser’s 95 at Turtle Run Golf Club allowed him to advance to the IHSA sectional event, to be held at Balmoral Woods, in Crete on October 4.

Girls Golf

Ava Vollmer missed making it to sectionals by a single stroke at the St. Thomas More regional match, held at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

Volleyball

Fall to Tribe

Despite 11 kills from Vanessa Wright and nine by Logan Lillard, the Blue Devils dropped a 22-25, 25-22, 8-25 decision to Judah Christian on September 27. Freshly crowned “she devil” Kayln Cordes served up 25 assists for VGVB.

Scuttled by Pirates

VG fell to Cumberland in straight sets 14-25, 19-25 on September 30. Vanessa Wright again led the VGVB attack with six kills, and Molly Little had two kills and two service aces.

Junior High Cross Country

Boys

Run in Monticello Middle School invite.

Sixth grader Nolan Shadwick, competing against one of the strongest fields in the state, more than held his own as he raced to a 77th place finish. Seventh graders Logan Hauersperger, Bailey Keith and Cole Cardiff strolled to 110th, 124th and 130th place finishes respectively, while sixth grader Max Kneer came in 135th. Fifth grader Ethan Vail and sixth grader RJ Mitsdarfer strode to 136th and 137th place finishes, as well.

Girls

Eighth grader Eva Piercy hurried her way to an 80th place finish, seventh grader Lilly-Lynn Davis ran 100thh, and fifth grader Teaghan Henderson finished 134th for the VGJH harriers.