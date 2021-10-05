Tuscola cross country team easing into late season run

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s cross country team hit hard the first three-fourths of the season and will ease back a little during the stretch run to have fresh legs for what could be a strong postseason run. Coach Lacey Diaz’s boys squad continued its climb up the ranks this past week after a great showing at the Spartan Classic moving to number 14 and then took a shot at one of the states best in their only run last week in a big nine team event at Monticello.

Tuscola traveled to Lodge Park on the north side of Monticello on Thursday for a date with the fourth ranked Monticello Boys and the second ranked Lady Sages. Sophomore Josiah Hortin as he has all season long was out front for coach Diaz’s boys missing the top spot by a mere stride taking second overall out of over 75 runners with a 16:53. Classmate Jackson Barrett was on point as well, ending his day in sixth overall with a 17:24 helping Tuscola to a runner up finish behind the host Sages.

Senior Logan Wallace was right behind as the Warriors number three crossing the line in 17:49 capturing seventh. Another fourth year runner was next up just outside the top twenty in twenty-first while junior Mason Veach rounded out the scoring for Tuscola landing in twenty-seventh as all five were under the 20 minute mark on a tough hilly run through the forest. Bryce Graves and John Hegarty weren’t far behind as the first and second alternates for the second place Warriors.

The girls traveled with a small roster as just two runners competed for coach Adam Crutchley. Riley Vanausdoll was shoulder to shoulder with the leaders for a long time but the Lady Sages ran as a pack placing all five of their runners in the top nine to win the event. The freshman was near the front crossing the line in 22:57 taking fifteenth overall out of nearly 50 runners. Kyla Gough also toured the course posting one of her top times of the season.