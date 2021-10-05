Short week for ladies volleyball team

By Lenny Sementi

It was a week with a small workload but by no means a quick one for Tuscola’s volleyball team. Coach Lydia Miller’s squad were short handed when they took on a strong Lady Hawks team from Heritage on Monday, September 27. The week however was anything but short as the Lady Warriors prepared for competition before being shut down until Columbus Day due to a surge in positive COVID cases at the high school.

Heritage jumped out early in game one thanks to a pair of runs and then held on, winning 17-25 despite two big kills by Amelia Bosch late in the set. Bosch led all Warriors with seven kills in the evening. She was also a power at the service line delivering eight service points, including a match-high four aces, three of which came in the back and forth second skirmish.

The two squads traded points in the entirety of game two and it looked like the Lady Warriors would force a third but Heritage found a way out winning in extra time 25-27 securing the non-conference victory dropping Tuscola to 7-11 on the year overall. Sydney Moss had two of her five kills in the second set and Maddie Stahler added a pair of her own.

Kerri Pierce was tops in the assist column adding a match high to her season stat sheet finding six of her buddies at the net. She did some damage at the net herself pounding home two kills in the loss. Zoey Thomason led the charge in the back row donating 11 saves to the cause. Reagan Wyrich was next up with nine digs, followed by Anna Rauguth with six, Pierce with five and Addisyn Pettry with three.