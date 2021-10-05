Diane K. Hove

Diane Kay Hove, 76, of Arcola, IL passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Arcola United Methodist Church. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Diane was born on July 21, 1945 in Madison, WI. She was a daughter of Arthur F. and Beatrice (Yngsdal) Hewitt. She married John William Hove on August 20, 1966 in Madison, WI. He passed away on December 18, 2018.

She is survived by two sons, Scott Hove (Stephany) of Tuscola, IL, Steve Hove of Galva, IL, one granddaughter Avery Hove of Camargo, IL and brother-in-law, Donald Hove (C.C. Rice) of Belvidere, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Diane was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church and the Arcola Lions Club.

Diane retired from Carle Foundation Hospital with 25 years of service. She worked alongside her husband in his winter seed corn grow out business in Florida. Her hobbies over the years included square dancing, sewing, garage saling and looking forward to the annual trip to the Paducah Quilt Show.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola United Methodist Church.