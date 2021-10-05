Connie F. Mefford

Connie Faye Gould Mefford, 80, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Tuscola Health Care Center.

Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating.

Burial followed at Rice Cemetery in rural Sadorus IL.

Connie was born on April 21, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana the daughter of Harold and Naomi Faye Smith Gould. She married the love of her life James Leo Mefford on August 28, 1959. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Connie is survived by her son Wesley Mefford and daughter Sonja Robeck, grandchildren Dana Tell, Sue (Jason) Shumway, John Mefford, James (Allaina) Mefford, Katie Paddock, Wesley Mefford Jr., Clara Mefford, Cloie Mefford and Heather (Jessie) Robeck, great-grandchildren DeAnna Tell, Dwight Tell Jr., Daisy Tell, Alexander Shumway, Regan Shumway, Oliver Mefford, Charlotte Mefford, Nathaniel Drumm, Jacob Paddock, Melody Paddock, Bradley White, London Mefford, Makenzie Bryant, Riley Bryant, Kori Robeck, Renee Lyons, and Rixie Lyons. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Gould, and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Mefford, last Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Ronnie Gould, Wesley Gould and Roger Gould.

Connie went to cosmetology school and spent time sewing matching church outfits for her family. She liked to crochet with her mother. She enjoyed gardening. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her children and supporting her husband in his career. She worked alongside her husband in the bowling alley business. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with family. She spent time writing quotes and reading daily devotionals.

Memorials are suggested to Family Adventure Ministry.

