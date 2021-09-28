Villa Grove Blue Devils fall sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Football

Swashbuckled by Pirates

The Cumberland Pirates cruised up the Embarras and marauded the VGHS home fort on September 24, winning 47-8.

Cumberland scored touchdowns on all six of their first half possessions, leading 40-0 at halftime to set up a running clock for the duration of the game. Despite the lopsided scoreboard, there were some positives as Luke Zimmerman rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries. Brady Clodfelder hauled in a ten-yard scoring strike from Liam Barr for the only points of the contest. Defensively, Clodfelder led the team with five solos and two assists and Zimmerman chipped in with three solos and three assists.

Golf

Ava Vollmer and Logan Lillard tied for fifth place at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Girls’ golf meet, and Gavin Kiser matched their effort with a fifth place effort on the boys’ side of the card on September 20.

Volleyball

Mauled by Lions

The Blue Devils dropped a straight set decision to Decatur Lutheran School Association, 13-25, 8-25 on September 21. Logan Lillard hammered four kills and Kayln Cordes dished up seven assists to lead VG VB.

Unseat Riders

VG VB rode Logan Lillard’s 13 kills to a 25-22, 25-22 win over Arcola on September 23. Vanessa Wright chipped in with six kills and five aces, and Kayln Cordes served up 22 assists.

Boys’ Cross Country

Freshman Kurt Zimmerman cruised to a third-place finish at a quad meet hosted by Uni High at the UI Arboretum. Classmate Chase White ran 18th, Caleb Wiessing came in 29th, Austin Zoch finished 38th and Freshman Blake Davis finished 43rd to complete the Devils scoring effort, and fellow freshman Andrew Fonner ran 44th for the Devils.

Girls’ Cross country

Junior Emma Buesing paced her way to a 15th place finish at the Uni High invite at the UIUC Arboretum. Freshman Scarlett Howard finished 20th, Junior Madison Logan ran 21st, Hailey Stutz came in 23rd, Kyleigh Price ran 24th and Jobeth Crafton finished 25th for the Blue Devils, who finished second to the host school in the event.

Junior High Cross Country

Boys 5-6th grade

Nolan Shadwick ran to an 11th place finish at the St Joe Invitational on Friday, September 24. Other finishers for the Blue Devils included Ethan Vail in 24th, Miles Swigart in 25th, Robert Mitsdarfer in 27th and Max Kneer in 28th. Thomas Linstead and Wyatt Kamerer also competed for the VGJH, finishing forty seventh and forty eighth, respectively.

Girls’ 5-6th grade

Teaghan Henderson ran to a 41st place finish.

Boys 7-8th grade

Logan Hauersberger finished in 41st place to pace the VGJH effort. Bailey Keith finished 50th, Cole Cardiff ran 59th and Oliver Oberg claimed the 65th spot for the Blue Devils.